Crime Watch 8

1 hurt after crash of IMPD patrol car, motorcycle near stadium

The crash of a police car and a motorcycle was reported about 4:45 p.m. March 6, 2022, near the intersection of South Meridian Street and East Henry Street. (WISH Photo/Kyle Bloyd)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At least one person was hurt after an Indianapolis police patrol car and a motorcycle collided Sunday afternoon about two blocks east of Lucas Oil Stadium.

The crash was reported about 4:45 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of South Meridian Street and East Henry Street.

News 8 video from the scene showed police tape and officers surrounding the motorcycle and police car.

Officer William Young, a spokesman for Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, told News 8 by phone that the crash involved “serious bodily injury,” but he did not immediately know who had been injured. Young was gathering information from officers at the scene before briefing the news media.

The NFL Scouting Combine was set to conclude Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium.