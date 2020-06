1 in critical condition, shot on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person is in critical condition following an overnight shooting on the city’s northwest side, police say.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the area of 38th Street and Shore Drive before 1:30 a.m. for a person shot.

Once on the scene, officers did locate a victim in critical condition. That person was transported to a nearby hospital.

No further information has been provided about this shooting.