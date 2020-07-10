1 in serious condition after northwest side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person is in serious condition after a shooting on the city’s northwest side early Friday morning, according to police.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to an apartment complex in the 3600 block of Mission Drive just before 1 a.m. for a person shot report.

IMPD says that after arriving on the scene, officers located a man who had been shot.

The victim told officers that someone knocked on his door and then fired multiple shots through the door, striking him once.

Police said no one else was injured.

The man was taken to IU Health Methodist hospital in serious condition.

No information has been released on a possible suspect.