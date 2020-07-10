Crime Watch 8

1 in serious condition after northwest side shooting

by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person is in serious condition after a shooting on the city’s northwest side early Friday morning, according to police.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to an apartment complex in the 3600 block of Mission Drive just before 1 a.m. for a person shot report.

IMPD says that after arriving on the scene, officers located a man who had been shot.

The victim told officers that someone knocked on his door and then fired multiple shots through the door, striking him once.

Police said no one else was injured.

The man was taken to IU Health Methodist hospital in serious condition.

No information has been released on a possible suspect.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

A few storms Friday with highs in the 80s

Weather /

Trump implies he’s ready to grant clemency to Roger Stone

National /

Watchdog blasts Commerce Department for siding with Trump over erroneous Hurricane Dorian forecast

National /

1 person shot downtown, transported to hospital

Crime Watch 8 /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.