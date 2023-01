Crime Watch 8

1 injured after shooting at apartment complex in Avon

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — Avon police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday afternoon at an apartment complex, leaving one person injured.

Police responded to the Mosaic Apartment Complex in reference to a shooting investigation.

One person was taken to the hospital.

No further information has been released at this time.

News 8 is at the scene and we will update this story when more information becomes available