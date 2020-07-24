Crime Watch 8

1 injured in downtown shooting

One person was shot in downtown Indianapolis Thursday night, police say. (WISH Photo)
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person was shot Thursday night in downtown Indianapolis, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers were called to 25 N. Pennsylvania St. around 9:15 p.m. Thursday on reports of a person shot. That’s one block east of Monument Circle downtown.

One victim who had been shot was located at the scene. The condition of the victim was not immediately clear.

Information about what led to the shooting or if a suspect is in custody has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

