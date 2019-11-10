1 injured in hit-and-run on southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was injured Saturday night in a hit-and-run on the city’s southeast side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the intersection of East Thompson Road and Pappas Drive — that’s between Emerson and Arlington avenues — around 7 p.m. Saturday on a report of a possible person struck.

A pedestrian suffered lacerations, and the striking vehicle left the scene, IMPD said Saturday.

On Saturday night, Thompson Road remained closed between Pappas Drive and Arlington Avenue.

