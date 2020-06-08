1 killed, 1 critical in near northside shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person is dead following a shooting on the city’s near northside overnight, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just after 11 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 2900 block of Martin Luther King Jr Street for a report of a person shot.

After arriving on the scene, officers located two people who had been shot – a man and a woman.

Both victims were taken to separate hospitals. The man, who was in critical condition, later died at IU Health Methodist Hospital. The woman was taken to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital and is in critical condition.

No victim or suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information on this fatal shooting is asked to contact IMPD at 317-327-3475.