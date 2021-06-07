Crime Watch 8

1 killed, 1 critically injured in shooting on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person was killed and a second person was critically injured Monday in a shooting on the city’s east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Around 11 a.m. Monday officers responded to the 2900 block of Priscilla Avenue for a report of a person shot.

After arriving on the scene, IMPD said two people had been shot. One person, who was pronounced dead, was located at the scene. A second person, who was also shot at that same location, ran to a nearby middle school, where they were found in critical condition.

No suspect or victim information has been released.