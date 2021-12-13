Crime Watch 8

ISP: 1 killed, 1 injured after shooting, crash on I-465

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person was killed and a second person was injured following a shooting and a crash on I-465 on the city’s west side, according to the Indiana State Police.

Around 3:30 a.m., officers responded to I-465 NB near Crawfordsville Road for a report of a crash.

Once officers arrived on the scene, two individuals were found with the vehicle, police said.

ISP said one of those people was pronounced dead on the scene while the other was transported to the hospital. Police did not provide a condition on the individual taken to the hospital.

Investigators are currently on the scene. Police said they believe a shooting on the interstate ultimately led to the crash.

All northbound lanes are currently closed in the area and will remain closed until 6:30 – 7 a.m.

No information was provided on the two individuals.