1 killed, 1 injured in Kokomo shooting; police make arrest

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) – One person is dead and a second person was injured in a Tuesday morning shooting in Kokomo, according to the Kokomo Police Department.

Around midnight on Nov. 23, officers were called to the 800 block of North Ohio Street for a report of a shooting in progress.

Once on the scene, officers said they found two male victims – one inside the house and one outside the residence.

The department said the victim located outside the house was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to a nearby hospital but was eventually flown to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment. His condition was not provided.

The second victim, 29-year-old Joshua Briscoe, was found inside the residence, police said. Briscoe had been shot several times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Zachary Thomas, 38, has been arrested. He was taken to the Howard County Criminal Justice Center where he faces a preliminary charge of murder.