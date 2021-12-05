Crime Watch 8

1 killed, 1 injured in near north side shooting; 2nd double shooting within an hour

Two people were shot on the city's near north side on Dec. 5, 2021. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person was killed and three were injured between two shootings just an hour apart in Indianapolis.

The first was on the city’s west side.

Around 3:10 p.m., officers responded to the 3600 block of St. Thomas Lane and found two victims with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

One victim, a female, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The second victim, a male, was in stable condition, police said.

The second shooting happened on the city’s near north side.

Around 4:10 p.m., officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the intersection of Eugene Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on reports of a person shot.

Upon arrival, police located two victims with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the second victim was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

No victim or suspect information was immediately released.