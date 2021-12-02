Crime Watch 8

1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at apartment complex on north side

by: Josh Doering
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting at an apartment complex on the north side Wednesday night.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 8800 block of Westfield Way around 6:45 p.m. That is the address for the 9000 Westfield apartments.

Two gunshot victims were located. One was pronounced dead less than an hour later and the other’s condition is unknown.

No further information about the victims or a possible suspect was immediately available.

