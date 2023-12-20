1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at far east side apartment complex off 42nd Street

Red and blue police lights atop an IMPD patrol car at a crime scene in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting at an apartment complex on the far east side of Indianapolis on Wednesday, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched to the 4000 block of Brentwood Drive on a report of a person shot around 5:24 p.m. Wednesday. That block is in an apartment complex off East 42nd Street and North Post Road.

When officers around, they found two people with gunshot wounds. One was pronounced dead at the scene. The other person was taken to a hospital.

Investigators are gathering information on what led up to the shooting.

News 8 has a crew heading to the scene.