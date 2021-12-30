Crime Watch 8

1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at north-side apartment complex

Just after 5:30 p.m. Dec. 30, 2021, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 7300 block of Meridian Hills Court on reports of a person shot. (WISH Photo/Andrew Moore)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is dead and another injured after a shooting an apartment complex on the city’s north side, police said.

Just after 5:30 p.m. Thursday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to reports of a person shot in the 7300 block of Meridian Hills Court. That’s in Meridian Lakes Apartments near the intersection of West 73rd Street and Hoover Road.

Upon arrival, police located two people with injuries.

One victim was pronounced deceased, police said. The condition of the second victim was not known.

No victim or suspect information was immediately released.