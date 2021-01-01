1 killed, 1 injured in shooting on north side

Photo of the scene of a fatal shooting on the city's north side on Jan. 1, 2021. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person was killed and a second person was injured in a Friday morning shooting on the city’s north side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Around 1:30 a.m. officers were called to the 9300 block of Norcross Street for a report of two people shot.

Police said that after getting to the scene, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

A man and a juvenile girl were in sitting in a vehicle when they were shot, police said.

The man was in critical condition while the juvenile was said to be in stable condition. Both were transported to the hospital for treatment.

The man in critical condition later passed away at the hospital, according to IMPD.

No victim or suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information on this fatal incident is asked contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.