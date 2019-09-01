1 killed in crash after police pursuit on northeast side

Crime Watch 8

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A driver who fled police during an attempted traffic stop has died after a pursuit on the city’s northeast side.

Officers sometime before 2:30 p.m. Sunday were near 42nd Street and Post Road on a call about a narcotics complaint and saw an unrelated vehicle commit a traffic infraction. The officers attempted to stop the driver, who refused to stop, IMPD Sgt. Grace Sibley said at the scene.

A pursuit began and lasted roughly 10-15 seconds. The driver, who was traveling at a high rate of speed, lost control on wet pavement, struck a tree and died on impact, Sibley said.

Sibley said IMPD is working to learn why the person fled officers.

No details about the identity of the driver were immediately available.

