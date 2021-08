Crime Watch 8

1 killed in east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was killed in a shooting on the east side Monday night.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department say officers responded to a report of a person shot around 6:25 p.m. Monday in the 2800 block of East Brookside Avenue. That is a residential area near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and North Rural Street.

Officers found the victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. They were pronounced dead.