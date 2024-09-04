1 killed in east side shooting near Washington, Rural streets

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person died Wednesday afternoon after being fatally shot on Indianapolis’ east side.

Online police reports show that Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched to the 30 block of South Gray Street near Washington and Rural streets on the east side around 1 p.m. to investigate a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found a person suffering a gunshot wound. Unfortunately, they were pronounced dead at the scene.

IMPD hasn’t provided information on the victim or if there were any suspects.

News 8 has a crew on the way to the scene.