1 killed in fatal Shelby County crash; man arrested for DUI causing death

A strip of yellow crime scene tape with police lights in the background. (WISH Photo)

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A person was killed in a fatal crash and a man was arrested for driving under the influence causing death in Shelby County on Wednesday morning.

At 8:12 a.m. Wednesday, deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to Morristown Road on a report of a fatal crash. That is just north of Rafferty Road. Investigators believe a 2020 Dodge Ram pickup truck traveling northbound crossed over into the southbound lane. The Dodge Ram struck a 2003 Honda passenger car head-on.

The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s identity will be released by the Shelby County Coroner’s Office.

The driver of the Dodge Ram was identified as 28-year-old Trevor Wilkins. Wilkins was arrested for driving under the influence causing death.

The investigation for this incident is ongoing, and no further information was released.