Crime Watch 8

1 killed in multi-vehicle hit-and-run on west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is dead after a multi-vehicle hit-and-run on the west side Saturday morning, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

Police say the victim was in the middle of the street and got hit by two or three vehicles. It happened around 3:45 a.m. near Lafayette Road and Tibbs Avenue.

One driver came back to the scene and is cooperating with officers, according to police.