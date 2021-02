1 killed in northeast side shooting

Photo of the scene of a fatal shooting on the northeast side on Feb. 9, 2021. (WISH Photo/Kevin Ratermann)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person was fatally shot on the city’s northeast side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened in the 3800 block of East 38th Street before 5:30 a.m.

It’s unclear what led up to the deadly shooting.

No suspect or victim information has been released.

News 8 has a crew headed to the scene.