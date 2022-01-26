Crime Watch 8

1 killed in shooting at east side motel

A person was killed in a shooting at an east side motel on Jan. 26, 2022. (WISH Photo/Kevin Stinson)
by: Josh Doering
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is dead after a shooting at an east side motel Wednesday afternoon.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 3700 block of North Shadeland Avenue just before 2:30 p.m. That is the address for the Motor 8 Inn near the intersection of Shadeland and East 38th Street.

The victim was originally listed in critical condition and was pronounced dead before 4:00 p.m.

No further information about the victim or the circumstances surrounding the shooting was immediately available.

