Crime Watch 8

1 killed in shooting in residential area on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is dead after a shooting in a residential area on the northeast side Wednesday.

Police say officers responded to the 9400 block of Timber View Drive around noon on a report of a person shot. That is near the intersection of East 96th Street and Allisonville Road.

A gunshot victim was located and originally listed in critical condition.

They were pronounced dead shortly after.