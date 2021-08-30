Crime Watch 8

1 killed in shooting on city’s east side

by: Adam Staten
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person is dead following a shooting on the city’s east side Sunday evening, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Around 9:30 p.m., officers were called to the 10100 block of John Marshall Drive for a report of two people shot.

Once on the scene, officers arrive and found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Initially, police said both victims were in stable condition. However, approximately two hours later IMPD said one of the victims had passed away.

No suspect or victim information has been released.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Scattered storm chances

Weather /

Police, protesters clash at end of protest against COVID vaccinations

International /

‘Candyman’ slashes way toward No. 1 box office spot

Entertainment /

5th annual Love Thy Neighborhood Awards

Community /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.
Pixel Image