Crime Watch 8

1 killed in shooting on city’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person is dead following a shooting on the city’s east side Sunday evening, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Around 9:30 p.m., officers were called to the 10100 block of John Marshall Drive for a report of two people shot.

Once on the scene, officers arrive and found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Initially, police said both victims were in stable condition. However, approximately two hours later IMPD said one of the victims had passed away.

No suspect or victim information has been released.