IMPD looks into death of 74-year-old woman on east side

Crime Watch 8

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is conducting a death investigation on the city’s east side.

Crews initially responded just before 6:30 a.m. Thursday for a person shot in the 2900 block of Mitthoeffer Road, near East 30th Street.

Mary Nicholson, 74, was identified as the victim on Thursday afternoon by the Marion County Coroner’s Office. The cause of death will not be known until an autopsy is conducted Friday.

At first, police said the woman had been shot but later said she had suffered some kind of trauma and were unsure as to what kind of trauma and how she sustained it.

