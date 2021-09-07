Crime Watch 8

1 killed in shooting on north side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is dead after a shooting on the north side Tuesday night.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department say officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 1700 block of East 52nd Street just before 6 p.m. That is a commercial area with a Citgo gas station near the intersection of East 52nd Street and Kingsley Drive.

Officers located a gunshot victim who was pronounced dead.

No additional information about the victim or a possible suspect was immediately available.