1 killed in shooting on northwest side off Michigan Road

A police car with lights illuminated sits in front of a strip of yellow crime scene tape. (WISH Photo)
by: Michaela Springer
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person died in a shooting on the northwest side late Tuesday night, police say.

The name or age of the person has not been shared yet.

Around 11:01 p.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were sent to the 9000 block of Wesleyan Road on a report of a person shot. That is off North Michigan Road, just south of Interstate 465.

When officers arrived, they located a person with a gunshot wound. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are still working to gather information regarding the incident.

