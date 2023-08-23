1 killed in shooting on northwest side off Michigan Road
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person died in a shooting on the northwest side late Tuesday night, police say.
The name or age of the person has not been shared yet.
Around 11:01 p.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were sent to the 9000 block of Wesleyan Road on a report of a person shot. That is off North Michigan Road, just south of Interstate 465.
When officers arrived, they located a person with a gunshot wound. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators are still working to gather information regarding the incident.