1 killed in west side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was killed in a shooting Saturday afternoon, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says.

Police have not shared the name of the person as of 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Around 12:38 p.m., officers were sent to the 700 block of North Concord Street on a report of a person shot. That location is in a residential area off 10th Street on the west side.

Upon arrival, police located a person with a gunshot wound. They were later pronounced dead.

Investigators have not released information on any suspects.

This story will be updated once further information is available.