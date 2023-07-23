1 left with life-threatening injuries after shooting in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — The Fort Wayne Police Department says a person was left with life-threatening injuries after a shooting early Sunday morning.

Officers have not shared the name or age of the person yet.

Around 5:36 a.m., police were dispatched to the 5000 block of Hoagland Ave on a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found a person with a gunshot wound.

They were taken to a nearby hospital, where they were last said to be in life-threatening condition.

Investigators say they are still gathering information on the circumstances behind the shooting.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Fort Wayne police at 260-247-1201, or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.