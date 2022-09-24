Crime Watch 8

1 man dies in overnight shooting early Saturday morning

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has died from a shooting on the near east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just before 1 a.m. Saturday, IMPD officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of North Olney Street on report of a person shot, police said.

Officers arrived and located an adult male with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services arrived to the scene and pronounced the man dead.

IMPD homicide detectives responded to the scene and began the investigation, police said.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine the exact manner and cause of death.

According to IMPD, preliminary information gathered at the scene led detectives to believe there was a verbal argument between two people inside a residence. Police said during the disagreement shots were fired.

According to police, detectives identified the people involved in the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident was asked to contact detective Douglas Swails at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Douglas.Swails@indy.gov.