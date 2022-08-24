Crime Watch 8

1 man found dead outside of residence in Delaware County

MUNCIE (WISH) — A man was found dead outside of a residence from a gunshot wound Tuesday morning, according to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office.

At 11:51 a.m., the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a possible shooting at the 12000 block East County Road 500 North Delaware County, police said.

According to police, deputies arrived, and found Gerald Lee Copley, 60, laying outside of the residence unresponsive with a gunshot wound.

Sheriff investigators received information from an eye witness that a person of interest lived near Copley, police said.

According to police, authorities found the person of interest at a residence on CR 900 East, which was about two miles from Copley.

The person of interest was detained without any incident and taken to the Delaware County County Sheriff’s Office where he is questioned by investigators, police said.

According to police, this is an ongoing investigation and there is no threat to the community regarding this incident.