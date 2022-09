Crime Watch 8

1 man found shot and killed in vehicle Saturday morning near downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was found shot and killed in a vehicle early Saturday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just after 4 a.m., a man was located in the driver seat of a vehicle on 11th Street near New Jersey Street, police say.

IMPD asks anyone with surveillance cameras in the area to check between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. Saturday morning and share any suspicious activity with police or Crime Stoppers.

There is no further information at this time.