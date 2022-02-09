Crime Watch 8

1 man killed, another injured in shooting in residential area on northeast side

Two people were shot -- one fatally -- on the northeast side on Feb. 9, 2022. (WISH Photo/Kevin Stinson)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is dead and another is injured after a shooting in a residential area on the northeast side Wednesday afternoon.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 4300 block of North Lasalle Street just after 3 p.m. That is near the intersection of North Sherman Drive and East 42nd Street.

Officers located two gunshot victims, both of whom were originally listed in critical condition. One of the victims was pronounced dead less than half an hour later.

The second victim was transported to the hospital and is now stable, according to IMPD.

Police say there is no suspect in custody and investigators are speaking to people who were inside the residence when the shooting occurred.