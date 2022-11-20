Crime Watch 8

1 man shot and killed in Indianapolis, police rule as homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was found shot and killed inside a car parked outside of a home Sunday morning just north of downtown Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

At 6:30 a.m., IMPD officers responded to the 1900 block of N. Harding Street on reports of a person shot.

Officers arrived on scene and found a man with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound inside a car parked in front a home. IMPD says the man is from out of town and was visiting family.

IMPD Homicide detectives responded to the scene and began their investigation.

Initial information leads detectives to believe the incident occurred sometime overnight.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office assisted and will determine the exact cause of death.

Police do not have a suspect at this time nor do they know what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident was asked to contact Detective Ryan Clark at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at Ryan.Clark@indy.gov.