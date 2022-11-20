Crime Watch 8

1 man shot, killed in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was found shot and killed inside a car outside of a home Sunday morning just north of downtown Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

At 6:35 a.m., IMPD officers responded to the 1900 block of N. Harding Street on reports of a person shot.

Officers arrived on scene and found a man with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound inside a car outside of a home. IMPD says the man is from out of town and was visiting family.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police do not have a suspect at this time nor do they know what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police.