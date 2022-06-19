Crime Watch 8

1 person dead after 2 separate shootings occur at same location in Anderson; unknown connection

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Anderson Police responded to two separate gunshot incidents in the 16th and Madison Avenue area early Sunday morning, police say.

According to police, the first incident happened just around midnight Sunday morning. Police arrived to the scene finding two people shot, medics gave aid, and the two people were taken to a local Anderson hospital.

Anderson police confirm the two people shot are in stable condition.

A second incident occurred at the same location, but at about 3:30 a.m. when police responded to another report of gunshots in the area of 16th and Madison Avenue.

Police were nearby motoring crowds and found three injured people. Medics gave aid and the three people were taken to a local Anderson hospital for treatment..

Anderson Police confirm that one person died and are not releasing his identification at this time.

The Madison County Coroner’s Office will determine the official cause of death during an upcoming autopsy.

Anderson Police have not confirmed if there is any connection between both incidents.

Anyone with information about these incidents was asked to contact Detective Trent Chamberlin with the Anderson Police Department at 765-648-6746 or Crime Stoppers at 765-349-8310.