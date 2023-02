Crime Watch 8

1 person dead after shooting on city’s east side

A strip of yellow crime scene tape with police lights in the background. (WISH Photo from file)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is dead after a shooting on the city’s east side, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say it happened in the 4000 block of Stratford Court. That’s in a residential area near North Post Road.

When police arrived, they found a person with gunshot wounds. Police have confirmed the person is dead.

No additional details have been provided.