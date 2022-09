Crime Watch 8

1 person dead after shooting on city’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say a person is dead after a shooting Sunday night on the cities northeast side.

Police say that it happened at East 34th Street and North Keystone Ave. They say another person is in stable condition.

Investigators say night watch is on the scene. News 8 have a crew on the way to the scene. This story will be updated.