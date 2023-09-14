1 person hurt in shooting near bar on Indy’s southwest side

One person was hurt after a disturbance led to a shooting outside a bar on the southwest side of Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person was hurt after a disturbance led to a shooting outside a bar on the city’s southwest side, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded around 2 a.m. Thursday to gunfire at a strip mall in the 2900 block of Kentucky Avenue near the intersection with Mooresville Road and South Tibbs Avenue.

Police arrived and found a male shot near Big Dog Saloon. IMPD did not provide the person’s name or age but said he was stable at a local hospital.

Investigators did not share any suspect information and no arrests have been made.