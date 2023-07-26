1 hurt in shooting on Indy’s east side

IMPD patrol cars at the scene of a shooting on Wallace Avenue on the city's east side on July 26, 2023. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person was taken to the hospital after a Wednesday morning shooting on the east side of Indianapolis, police said.

Just before 1 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a possible person shot in the 300 block of Wallace Avenue. That’s a residential area just off New York Street, a few blocks west of Ellenberger Park.

Officers arrived and found a male who had been shot. At last check, he was stable at a hospital.

Investigators found a stolen semi-automatic rifle at the scene, according to a police report obtained by News 8.

Police have not made any arrests and no suspect information was available.

Anyone with information should contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.