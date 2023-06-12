Search
1 person in critical condition after shooting in Cumberland apartment complex

by: Jay Adkins
CUMBERLAND, Ind. (WISH) — One person is in critical condition after a shooting in a Cumberland apartment complex Sunday, police say.

at 9:19 p.m. Sunday, officers with the Cumberland Police Department responded to a report of a person shot at Knoll Ridge Townhomes and Apartments in the 11500 block of Taftwood Drive. That is a residential area west of Washington Park East Cemetery.

When officers arrived, they located a person with gunshot wounds. The person was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The injured person’s identity was not made immediately available by police.

Police did not provide details on any possible suspects.

