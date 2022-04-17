Crime Watch 8

1 person killed, multiple people injured in weekend shootings

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person is dead and multiple others are hurt after a series of shootings Saturday evening and early Sunday, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just after midnight, police were called to a shooting on Madison Avenue near Troy Avenue on the city’s south side. Officers arrived and found one person who had been shot. The victim was later pronounced dead, according to IMPD.

At around the same time, IMPD officers were called to a shooting in the 5000 block of Kebil Court, just east of the intersection of West 34th Street and Moller Road. The victim is in stable condition.

Three people were injured in shootings Saturday evening, according to IMPD.

One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting just before 11 p.m. in the 1000 block of West 34th Street, just west of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street. The victim is in stable condition.

A second person is in stable condition after walking into Eskenazi Hospital at around 7 p.m. with a gunshot wound. The person is in stable condition.

A third person was shot in the 1500 block of East 38th Street just after 5:30 p.m. That’s just west of East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive. The victim was taken to the hospital, but police did not provide an update on their condition.

Police have not identified any of the people shot or any suspects.