1 person shot downtown, transported to hospital

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person was transported to the hospital after being shot downtown Friday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police responded to the area of Meridian Street and East South Street for a report of shots fired around 3:30 a.m.

IMPD said an officer in the area witnessed a large crowd in a nearby parking lot and then heard gunfire.

The officer nearby responded, finding one man who had been shot. The gunshot victim was taken to the hospital, with what police are calling non-life-threatening injuries.

While applying medical assistance to the victim, several more gunshots in the area were heard. Police said at that at this time, it’s unclear if shots were fired at officers.

Police have not released any information on the victim or a possible suspect.