Crime Watch 8

1 person shot in parking lot of Bloomington shopping center

A man was shot in the parking lot of a Bloomington shopping center on Sept. 7, 2021 (Photo from video submitted to WISH-TV)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A 21-year-old man was injured in a shooting at a shopping center in Bloomington Tuesday night.

Bloomington Police Department said in a tweet a shooting investigation was underway in the 3400 block of West 3rd Street and a suspect is in custody.

A shooting investigation is currently underway in the 3400 block of W 3rd. The suspect is in custody. There is no current threat to public safety. There is a large police presence on W 3rd. Please avoid the area to allow investigators room to work. — Bloomington Police (@BltgINPolice) September 7, 2021

Police say the victim and at least one other man were in a vehicle in the drive-thru of Freddy’s Freddy’s Custard & Steakburgers when a single suspect approached the vehicle on foot. The victim and another man then exited the vehicle and started running in the parking lot.

The suspect ran after them and began firing at the victim, hitting him multiple times.

The suspect eventually dropped the gun, which was picked up by the man who left the vehicle with the victim. He fired the gun at the suspect as he attempted to flee the scene and did not hit the suspect.

The man put the victim back into the car and called 911.

The victim was taken to IU Health Bloomington Hospital and underwent emergency surgery, according to police. No further updates on his condition were available.

Police found the suspect in a dumpster behind the shopping center. They were taken into custody without further incident.