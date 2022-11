Crime Watch 8

1 person shot, killed in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was shot and killed Sunday morning just north of downtown Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

At 6:35 a.m., IMPD officers responded to the 1900 block of N. Harding Street on reports of a person shot.

Officers arrived and found a victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.