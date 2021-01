1 seriously injured in eastside shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person was shot on the city’s east side Sunday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The shooting happened in the 3300 block of East 36th Street sometime before 4 a.m. Sunday.

IMPD said the person shot was in serious condition.

Police have not released any victim or suspect information.

It’s also unclear what led up to the shooting.