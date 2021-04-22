Crime Watch 8

1 seriously injured in overnight shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person was seriously injured in an overnight shooting, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD said that before 2 a.m. officers responded to the area of 62nd Street and Keystone Avenue. The location of that shooting was later changed to the 900 block of Westfield Boulevard.

Police said the victim was found traveling, at a high rate of speed, in the 2500 block of North Keystone Avenue. The victim was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

According to police, another person who was involved in the shooting was stopped in the area of 38th Street and Keystone Avenue. A suspect’s vehicle was pursued during a chase in the 7800 block of North Keystone Avenue. However, a suspect was not apprehended.

Police said there is no active threat at this time.

No victim or possible suspect information has been released.