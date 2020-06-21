Crime Watch 8

1 seriously injured in shooting at Lafayette Square Mall

A victim was seriously injured in a shooting at Lafayette Square Mall Sunday afternoon. (WISH Photo)
by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person was shot at Lafayette Square Mall in Indianapolis Sunday afternoon, police say.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the mall located at 3919 Lafayette Road just before 2 p.m. on reports of a person shot.

When officers arrived they located one victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

Information about a suspect or what led to the shooting was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

