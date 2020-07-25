1 seriously injured in shooting on city’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person is in serious condition after a shooting on the city’s west side, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD officers were called to 14 Beachway Drive on reports of a person shot Saturday around 10:20 a.m. That’s the address for a gas station and food mart on the city’s west side near Rockville Road and Interstate 465.

When officers arrived they found one person had been shot.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

Information about what led to the shooting or a suspect was not immediately available.