Crime Watch 8

1 shot and killed on near northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person is dead following a shooting on the near northwest side, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police said Monday.

At approximately 4:22 p.m., police were dispatched to 1221 Congress Avenue, between 30th Street and Interstate 65, and found the victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead.

No other information regarding the shooting or the victim’s identity was immediately provided.